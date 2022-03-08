MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WOWK) — Wednesday, March 9, 2022 marks an important day when it comes to getting the best medical care for children in West Virginia and our neighboring states.

WVU Medicine Children’s is holding a mediathon in conjunction with the WVU Day of Giving. As part of this extraordinary day, you have the opportunity to hear inspiring stories, participate in challenges, and help raise critical funds to improve the health of West Virginia children and women.

“At WVU Medicine Children’s, we believe that children and expectant mothers should never have to travel far from home to receive the best care. We are committed to building healthier futures for our children and elevating care for West Virginians, regardless of their ability to pay.” WVU Medicine Children’s

The new WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital is getting closer to completion, and the public’s support can help fill the hospital with everything that makes exceptional care possible – top talent, cutting-edge equipment and technology, innovative research and education, and expanded telemedicine capabilities. Officials with WVU Medicine Children’s say they want to go above and beyond for families in West Virginia.

You can watch the mediathon throughout on the following Nexstar Stations: