MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WBOY, WOWK, WTRF, WVNS, WDVM and Nexstar Media have once again partnered with WVU Medicine Children’s and Children’s Miracle Network for the WVU Medicine Children’s Mediathon. Throughout the day, Wednesday, you’ll learn about the new WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital in Morgantown and how it will help children and families from all over West Virginia and the region. We’ll also hear the inspiring stories of patients who’ve already benefited from the hospital’s services, meet the specialized doctors and staff who are providing the state-of-the-art care and talk with many other special guests.

Tune in to your local Nexstar station throughout the day or check back to this website to see all the coverage.

You can help by going by clicking here, texting “WVU KIDS” to 51555 or by calling 833-2798-8505.