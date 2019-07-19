WVU Medicine Berkeley Medical Center offers procedure to diagnose lung cancer

An Endobronchial Ultrasound, also known as EBUS, is considered a minimally invasive procedure

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — The WVU Medicine Berkeley County Medical Center offers a procedure used to diagnose lung cancer, infections and other diseases that result in enlarged lymph nodes.

An Endobronchial Ultrasound, also known as EBUS, is considered a minimally invasive procedure that allows a pulmonologist to perform a method called transbronchial needle aspiration. This technique provides real-time visuals of vessels, lymph nodes, airways and lung tissue. Farnaz Houshmand is an assistant professor at WVU Medicine, she explained the benefits of the procedure.

“It decreases the number of complications and hopefully prevents a good portion of patients to avoid surgery to get a definitive diagnosis and that’s something we’re very excited about,” said Houshmand.

According to the center’s oncology team, they see over 100 cases that would benefit from this procedure. Sources say the actual procedure takes less than an hour to complete. Test results are usually available within 48 to 72 hours.

Traditionally, lung cancer screenings include mediastinoscopy which is a method where the biopsy is formed through an incension in the neck.

