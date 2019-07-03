WVU Medicine Berkeley Medical Center awarded geriatric accreditation

West Virginia

BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — The WVU Medicine Berkeley Medical Center was awarded the bronze standard for services offered to older people.

The American College of Emergency Physicians awarded the medical center with a bronze standard – Level 3 Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation (GEDA). Berkeley Medical Center reports that it uses GEDA practices, offers inter-disciplinary geriatric education and gives access to geriatric appropriate supplies. 

“The number of emergency department visits for patients age 65 and older has increased and will continue to rise,” Ben Deuell, D.O., emergency medicine, said.

