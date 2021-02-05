WVU Medicine begins administering COVID-19 antibody treatment

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — WVU Medicine began offering the COVID-19 antibody treatment known as monoclonal antibody therapy on Friday. The treatment, officially known as “bamlanivimab”, is an intravenous (IV) infusion.

While the therapy is available, not everyone is eligible to receive it. People who have already become seriously ill from the coronavirus would not benefit from the treatment, so instead, it’s being used to prevent hospital crowding by attacking the early stages of infection.

“This will help really prevent some of those patients that are early enough in their symptoms and that are stable with the virus that they can come for outpatient clinic, we can give a one-time dose, and really help prevent them from becoming severely ill,” said Jacqualyn Sine, manager of nursing operations for WVU Medicine.

The treatment will be mostly reserved for older patients and patients with pre-existing illnesses that put them at higher risk for complications.

Other hospitals like Meritus Health in Washington County also recently began administering the treatment.