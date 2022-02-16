WVU lifts mask mandate for indoor spaces

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University announced on Wednesday that it will be changing its mask policy to align with West Virginia’s improving COVID rates.

Masks will no longer be required on WVU’s campus in indoor spaces. The mandate lift is effective immediately and applies to everyone, regardless of vaccination status. According to a release from the university, the mandate was removed due to the recent decrease in infection and hospitalization rates from COVID-19.

Despite the mandate lift, masks will still be required in the following indoor settings:

In all classrooms, labs and any WVU System facility or building being used as a classroom

On the PRT and WVU buses under federal guidelines from the Transportation Security Administration

In all indoor locations of the Health Sciences Campuses

For those conducting and participating in face-to-face human subject research activities

WVU’s prior mask mandate was set to end on Feb. 25.

“At the start of this semester, given what we knew about the emerging omicron variant, we felt it was crucial to implement several measures to limit the potential spread of COVID-19, including a universal mask requirement,” said Dr. Jeffrey Coben, dean of the School of Public Health and associate vice president for Health Affairs. “With numerous key data sources now indicating that cases are significantly declining across the state and within our community, we feel comfortable relaxing the mask requirements outside classrooms, labs and clinical areas. We will continue to monitor the data as we proceed through the spring semester and will make changes accordingly. As always, we encourage our students and employees to continue to wear a mask if preferred, regardless of vaccination status, especially in areas where physical distancing is not possible, and to get fully vaccinated and boosted as soon as you are eligible to receive a booster.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to recommend for those who are not vaccinated or those with weakened immune systems to wear a mask in all indoor settings as well as outdoors where large groups are gathered.

For more information on WVU’s COVID testing and vaccination opportunities, click here.