WVU holds virtual Research Across Borders with University in Brazil

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University held a virtual “Research Across Borders” event on Friday. The event was held in partnership with Universidade Federal do Panara in Brazil.

The two institutions met via Zoom on Friday.

Attendees were split into two groups for sessions. The two breakout rooms included, one for engineering and another for kinesiology and sports science. Each university was able to share its research and findings with the other. They were also able to show how it was impacting the greater community.

“We do this by utilizing our research, this high level of research to help transform the state of West Virginia and the world,” said Jack Watson, dean of WVU’s college of physical activity.

The sessions lasted throughout the afternoon on Friday. It was clear that both sides were eager to learn about how the other was using similar research to solve solutions nearly 5,000 miles apart.