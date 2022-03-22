MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University has suspended one fraternity and reprimanded three others after recent investigations of hazing allegations and fights.

According to a release from WVU, Delta Chi is serving a three-year suspension related to a hazing incident reported in February. The suspension is effective immediately. As a result, the fraternity has lost its official WVU recognition and its international headquarters has also removed recognition of the local chapter.

Three other fraternities were sanctioned related to violations of WVU’s Student Conduct Code related to fighting, according to the release. Phi Sigma Phi received a disciplinary reprimand and was also placed on probation by its national headquarters. Phi Sigma Phi fraternity was involved in a fight with Delta Chi where a shot was fired in February.

WVU Phi Sigma Phi (WBOY image)

Phi Kappa Psi and Sigma Nu also received disciplinary reprimands, the release stated. Each of the three fraternities must participate in educational programming including de-escalation training.

“The Center for Fraternal Values and Leadership, along with the University administration, takes every allegation seriously and we work diligently to create a safe, positive atmosphere for our chapters and their members,” said Matthew Richardson, director of the Center and chair of the WVU Hazing Prevention Task Force. “When a chapter or member falls short of our expectations and the rules, we want to do all we can to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

Additionally, nine people have also been taken through the Student Conduct process for violations resulting from the hazing incident and fighting. Penalties range from deferred suspension to one-year probation and continued monitoring by the Office of Student Conduct.