CHARLESTON, W.Va. — With the BA.2 variant of COVID-19 spiking around the world, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice’s briefing, Monday, focused on a new tool to help residents protect themselves.

State health officials explained that a one-of-a-kind “vaccination due date calculator” has been developed at West Virginia University. The tool, which helps residents determine when they should get their next COVID-19 vaccination, is available on a state website. The information inputted into the tool is anonymous, according to officials

With the spread of the latest variant, health officials explained that vaccination is the best protection for residents, particularly booster shots.

Renter, Landlord & Homeowner Assistance:

Gov. Justice and state officials again urged eligible residents to apply for either the Mountaineer Rental Assistance program or the West Virginia Homeowners Rescue program, which can also help with mortgage payments and other charges.

Babydog’s NCAA Tournament Picks:

On a lighter note, the governor also provided an update on Babydog’s NCAA Tournament bracket. Her bracket currently sites at 10th out of 25 entrants in the governor’s office pool, Justice said, explaining that Babydog still has Gonzaga and Houston in the Final Four after Iowa and Kentucky were eliminated.