WVU announces FallFest 2019 lineup

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University has announced the 2019 FallFest lineup.

The lineup for this years FallFest will include Louis the Child, Gucci Mane and Jon Bellion. FallFest will be held on Tuesday, August 20, at 5 p.m. on the Evansdale Campus Rec Fields. The event is being held the day before classes for WVU’s fall semester are scheduled to begin.

The lineup announcement was made on the WVU Arts & Entertainment Events Twitter account.

Jon Bellion will perform at 5 p.m., Gucci Mane will perform at 6:30 p.m. and Louis the Child will perform at 8 p.m.