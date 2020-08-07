WVDHHR corrects numbers on deaths at PHCC

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, 2020: A correction was made by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) on their long-term care dashboard overnight. Thursday the dashboard showed four deaths at Princeton Health Care Center (PHCC) related to COVID-19. On Friday morning the DHHR is reporting three.

The updated dashboard also shows 66 cases at the nursing center. There are 33 residents and 33 staff members showing positive. The outbreak remains active.

2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020: On Thursday the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) daily report showed another death at Princeton Health Care Center (PHCC). This brings the total fatalities to four.

PHCC released a statement on their website regarding the latest efforts at the center in regards to combating the outbreak. Adminstrator Stefanie Compton said this about the fatalities.

“We are saddened to report that some of our residents have passed due to this deadly virus,” said Compton, “We are keeping our extended family in our prayers and ask that you do the same. We are also saddened to report that some of our employees have become extremely ill. Our hearts are with them all!”

3:30 p.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020: Princeton Health Care Center (PHCC) added new details concerning the outbreak of COVID-19 at their facility. There are 38 active cases according to Administrator Stefanie Compton. Additionally there are seven people who are displaying symptoms but had negative results on recent tests.

All confirmed and suspected residents are being isolated in designated COVID-19 areas. There are 46 people who have tested positive at PHCC since March.

Testing is being done at the facility with the help of Princeton Rescue Squad. This is the fourth round of mass testing. They are now expecting to complete testing on Friday, July 31. Results are expected to be back in three to five days. Another round of testing is planned for the first week of August.

4:45 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020: During Gov. Jim Justice’s COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday, West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) Secretary Bill Crouch attributed the outbreak at Princeton Health Care Center to travel to Myrtle Beach. This was identified through contact tracing, according to Sec. Crouch.

Gov. Justice reiterated Sec. Crouch’s statement during the question and answer segment of the briefing.

Leaders at the facility responded to those allegations. Administrator Stephanie Compton stated the facility was not informed about that by health officials.

We understand per a media release that it has been determined that our COVID outbreak is related to travel to the Myrtle Beach area. That information has not been given to PHCC by any health officials. After an employee tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in July, our team requested assistance and mass testing from local and state health officials on and before July 7, 2020. We were denied such testing per local and state health officials. We were also told in writing, by a Regional Epidemiologist “At this time our outbreak guideline does not recommend to do the repeat testing of staff and residents and the state lab would not be able to handle those specimens.” Our team called other labs to try to secure mass testing as well. We were unable to do the testing on our own because the labs in our area/state were back logged and they at that time did not have the supplies that were needed. Stefanie Compton, RN, BHSA, NHA – Princeton Health Care Center Administrator

Compton also addressed a death at the nursing home being COVID-19 related. She said they were not officially informed of that by any health agency. Compton did say in a release on Tuesday afternoon that a person who died at the home did test positive for the illness.

In our efforts to be open and transparent during the COVID-19 pandemic, we are very saddened to report that a resident of Princeton Health Care Center who tested positive for COVID-19 has passed away. However, it was not just a loss of a resident, it was the loss of a member of our PHCC family. Stefanie Compton, RN, BSHA, NHA – Princeton Health Care Center Administrator

2:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020: Princeton Health Care Center is conducting mass testing of staff and residents following a surge of cases reported at the facility. This is the fourth round of testing being done there. Officials said it is expected to be done by Thursday, July 30.

Administrators said 42 individuals tested positive for COVID-19 since March. There are five people who are displaying symptoms but have tested negative. All those who are symptomatic and those with confirmed cases are being isolated to designated care areas.

Visitation for residents at the facility is suspended. The staff encourages family members to stay in touch with their loved one through window visits, Skype video conferencing, phone calls and written communication.

ORIGINAL STORY — 3:22 p.m. July 27, 2020: The West Virginia National Guard has been called in to help with an outbreak of COVID-19 at a nursing home in Mercer County.

There is a total of 31 active cases at the Princeton Health Care Center. According to the Mercer County Health Department, 12 patients and 19 employees tested positive. Those individuals were identified and isolated, and contact tracing is being done.

WV Department of Health and Human Resources Secretary Bill Crouch confirmed a total of 279 people at the nursing home were tested last week. They are still waiting for the results of 54 tests.

Governor Jim Justice said the WV National Guard was called in to help the nursing home with testing and cleaning. The DHHR was also called in to provide additional resources to the nursing home. Right now, admissions and re-admissions are on hold.