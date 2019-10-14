WVDEP to offer free rain barrels to West Virginia schools

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) Watershed Improvement Branch and Project Water Education for Teachers (Project WET) is offering free rain barrel installation for West Virginia schools.

According to a press release from the WVDEP, the goal of the program is to teach students about stormwater pollution and how collecting rainwater helps reduce the amount of pesticides, bacteria and litter in local waterways. The release states that as rainwater is both free and contains trace minerals beneficial to plants, rain barrels are useful tools that can help support gardens at local schools.

The release also states that the program offers hands-on installation of the rain barrel, including the rain barrel and parts kit, with student participation and will be paired with a one-hour Project WET water education session.

Schools with a current or planned flower and/or vegetable garden will be given priority, according to the release. Installations of the rain barrels are tentatively scheduled for Spring 2020.

The release states that the WVDEP has a limited number of rain barrels available, so interested schools will need to complete the application on the agency’s Rain Barrel Program webpage and submit it by Friday, November 1.

Applications can be emailed to Klancey Burford at Klancey.M.Burford@wv.gov or mailed to:

Attn: Klancey Burford

WVDEP Division of Water and Waste Management, Watershed Improvement Branch

601 57th Street SE

Charleston, WV 25304