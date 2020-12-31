WV tops 800 hospitalized with COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – More than 800 West Virginians are currently in the hospital fighting COVID-19.

The state set the record Thursday, Dec. 31 with 801 current hospitalizations. Of those patients, 206 are in the ICU and a record number of 99 people are currently on a ventilator.

WV COVID-19 data as of Dec. 31, 2020 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Health officials also say 20 more West Virginians, including a 34-year-old, have died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the state to 1,338 deaths throughout the pandemic.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the deaths of a 34-year-old male from Wyoming County, a 73-year-old male from Logan County, a 73-year-old male from Mercer County, a 67-year-old male from Wood County, a 76-year-old male from Kanawha County, an 81-year-old male from Berkeley County, a 76-year-old female from Mercer County, a 69-year-old male from Monongalia County, a 68-year-old female from Cabell County, an 82-year-old female from Nicholas County, an 89-year-old male from Harrison County, a 73-year-old female from Cabell County, a 97-year-old female from Greenbrier County, a 94-year-old male from Greenbrier County, a 61-year-old female from Putnam County, a 76-year-old male from Ohio County, a 70-year-old male from Marion County, a 59-year-old male from Wood County, a 73-year-old male from Greenbrier County, and a 94-year-old female from Hancock County.

The WV DHHR also reports 1,109 new COVID-19 cases within the past 24 hours, bringing the state’s current daily percent positivity rate to 5.54% and the cumulative percent positivity rate to 4.79%. West Virginia has recorded a total of 85,334 COVID-19 cases throughout the pandemic.

WV County Alert System map as of Dec. 31, 2020 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

More West Virginians continue to receive vaccinations for the virus, with 44,885 doses administered. Yesterday in his semi-daily press briefing, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced those 80 years and older in the state’s general public are now able to receive the vaccine.

According to the state’s County Alert System Map, 53 counties are in red or orange. The 37 red counties include Mercer, Wyoming, Boone, Logan, Mingo, Wayne, Cabell, Mason, Jackson, Wood, Wirt, Ritchie, Pleasants, Tyler, Doddridge, Wetzel, Marshall, Brooke, Hancock, Monongalia, Marion, Harrison, Preston, Taylor, Barbour, Upshur, Braxton, Clay, Greenbrier, Pocahontas, Pendleton, Grant, Hardy, Hampshire, Morgan, Berkeley and Jefferson counties.

The map lists Calhoun County as the only county in green with a positivity rate of 2.86%, and Tucker County has dropped from orange to gold with a positivity rate of 4.83%.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 per county include:

Barbour (765), Berkeley (6,245), Boone (1,067), Braxton (298), Brooke (1,405), Cabell (5,232), Calhoun (130), Clay (258), Doddridge (245), Fayette (1,711), Gilmer (397), Grant (760), Greenbrier (1,469), Hampshire (988), Hancock (1,837), Hardy (775), Harrison (2,949), Jackson (1,153), Jefferson (2,337), Kanawha (8,582), Lewis (525), Lincoln (741), Logan (1,642), Marion (1,826), Marshall (2,100), Mason (1,031), McDowell (970), Mercer (2,783), Mineral (2,095), Mingo (1,422), Monongalia (5,284), Monroe (646), Morgan (641), Nicholas (654), Ohio (2,484), Pendleton (293), Pleasants (569), Pocahontas (356), Preston (1,649), Putnam (2,953), Raleigh (2,670), Randolph (1,138), Ritchie (345), Roane (306), Summers (439), Taylor (689), Tucker (330), Tyler (357), Upshur (922), Wayne (1,701), Webster (150), Wetzel (689), Wirt (216), Wood (4,933), Wyoming (1,182).

For information on free COVID-19 testing in the state, visit the WV DHHR website.