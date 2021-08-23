WV tops 180K cases, more than 10K currently active

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says there are now no green counties on the State’s County Alert System map as the state surpasses 10,000 active COVID-19 cases and 180,000 total cases.

WV County Alert System map for Aug. 23, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The map shows 23 counties in red including Lincoln, Wayne, Mingo, McDowell, Wyoming, Raleigh, Mercer, Monroe, Greenbrier, Nicholas, Braxton, Clay, Roane, Jackson, Wood, Wetzel, Marshall, Barbour, Upshur, Randolph, Hardy, Hampshire and Berkeley counties.

Health officials say Jefferson, Morgan, Mineral, Grant, Preston, Monongalia, Marion, Taylor, Harrison, Lewis, Webster, Brooke, Ohio, Tyler, Pleasants, Ritchie, Wirt, Cabell, Putnam, Kanawha, Boone, Logan, Fayette and Summers counties.

Counties in gold include Mason, Doddridge and Pendleton while Pocahontas, Tucker, Hancock, Gilmer and Calhoun are in yellow.

The state is also reporting 2,486 new COVID-19 cases since the last report on Friday, Aug. 20. The new cases bring the state to 180,019 cases throughout the pandemic. 10,543 of those cases are currently active. Health officials say 447 West Virginians are currently hospitalized with the virus with 143 patients in the ICU and 57 on ventilators.

According to the WV DHHR, the total number of Delta variant cases is currently at 470, up 1 from the last report. The state is also reporting 2,506 U.K. (Alpha) variant cases, eight South African (Beta) variant cases and 32 Brazilian (Gamma) variant cases.

WV COVID-19 data for Aug. 23, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The WV DHHR says eight more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, bringing the state to a total of 3,016 deaths.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 49-year old female from Wayne County, a 67-year old female from Putnam County, a 68-year old male from Upshur County, a 70-year old male from Raleigh County, a 53-year old male from Preston County, an 88-year old male from Lincoln County, an 84-year old female from Logan County, and a 62-year old female from Logan County.

The state has received a total of 3,297,722 confirmatory laboratory results for COVID-19, with a current daily percent positivity rate of 11.44% and a cumulative rate of 5.06%. A total of 166,460 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

According to the WV DHHR, 70.7% of eligible West Virginians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 57.9% have been fully vaccinated. Those in the Mountain State who are 12 years old and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. For more information on the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Today is also the first day to register for the second round of the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 per county include:

Barbour (1,783), Berkeley (14,008), Boone (2,321), Braxton (1,140), Brooke (2,347), Cabell (9,940), Calhoun (430), Clay (619), Doddridge (685), Fayette (3,956), Gilmer (965), Grant (1,383), Greenbrier (3,108), Hampshire (2,070), Hancock (2,974), Hardy (1,670), Harrison (6,756),Jackson (2,451), Jefferson (5,136), Kanawha (16,873), Lewis (1,605), Lincoln (1,776), Logan (3,577), Marion (5,072), Marshall (3,928), Mason (2,335), McDowell (1,829), Mercer (5,727), Mineral (3,158), Mingo (3,019), Monongalia (9,970), Monroe (1,340), Morgan (1,385), Nicholas (2,111), Ohio (4,714), Pendleton (760), Pleasants (1,018), Pocahontas (759), Preston (3,100), Putnam (5,888), Raleigh (7,783), Randolph (3,255), Ritchie (815), Roane (765), Summers (924), Taylor (1,453), Tucker (609), Tyler (844), Upshur (2,435), Wayne (3,589), Webster (663), Wetzel (1,657), Wirt (496), Wood (8,690), Wyoming (2,355).

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:

Barbour County 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

Berkeley County 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Jefferson County 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

Lincoln County 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mineral County 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Potomac State College, Church McKee Art Center, 101 Fort Avenue, Keyser, WV

Monongalia County 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, WVU Recreation Center, Lower Level, 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Ohio County 9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center (Former main entrance/turning circle), 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV

Ritchie County 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional, 138 S Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV

Taylor County 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Grafton-Taylor County Health Department, 718 West Main Street (parking lot at Operations Trailer), Grafton, WV

Wayne County 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV



For more information on additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, visit the WV DHHR website.