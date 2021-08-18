WV tops 175K COVID-19 cases, 11 counties in red

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Health officials in West Virginia are reporting 820 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The new cases bring the state to 175,638 COVID-19 cases throughout the pandemic.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says active COVID-19 cases have risen by 562, bringing the current total to 7,579 active cases. With the new cases, the state is also reporting 124 new Delta variant cases. The total number of Delta variant cases is currently at 458, with 2,506 U.K. (Alpha) variant cases, eight South African (Beta) variant cases and 32 Brazilian (Gamma) variant cases.

Health officials also say hospitalizations have now climbed to 409. The state has not reported more than 400 hospitalizations since Feb. 2, 2021, when the daily total was 456. The number dropped just below 400 on Feb. 3. Of the current hospitalizations, 135 patients are in the ICU and 55 are on ventilators.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for Aug. 18, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The WV DHHR also said seven additional West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the total to 2,997 deaths since March 2020. Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 69-year-old male from Raleigh County, a 64-year-old male from Putnam County, a 91-year-old male from Jackson County, an 85-year-old male from Webster County, an 83-year-old female from Mason County, a 71-year-old female from Cabell County, and an 81-year-old female from Marion County.

The state has received a total of 3,246,888 confirmatory lab results for COVID-19 with a current daily percent positivity rate of 7.3% and a cumulative rate of 5.01%. A total of 165,062 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

Health officials say 70.1% of the state’s eligible population has now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 57.5% have been fully vaccinated. Those 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. for more information on the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

During his semi-daily press briefing today, Wednesday, Aug. 18, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and his COVID-19 response team said they were glad to see the state reach a new milestone of at least 70% of the population beginning the vaccination process. Justice also said a new vaccination campaign is in the works after the “Do it for Babydog” vaccine lottery wrapped up last week. He said the new campaign, which will still feature Babydog, will focus on the younger eligible population. The WV DHHR says 90.2% of those 65 and older are now vaccinated.

West Virginia County Alert System map for Aug. 18, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the state’s County Alert System map, the 11 counties now in red are Wayne, Wyoming, Nicholas, Clay, Wood, Pleasants, Wetzel, Barbour, Randolph, Hardy and Berkeley counties.

The map lists Ohio, Marshall, Tyler, Jackson, Roane, Putnam, Kanawha, Cabell, Lincoln, Mingo, Logan, Boone, Raleigh, McDowell, Mercer, Monroe, Greenbrier, Pocahontas, Webster, Upshur, Lewis, Harrison, Taylor, Marion, Monongalia, Mineral, Hampshire, Morgan and Jefferson counties as orange.

Mason, Fayette, Braxton, Ritchie, Brooke, and Preston counties are in gold while Hancock, Doddridge, Wirt, Gilmer, Summers and Grant counties are in yellow.

Only three of the state’s 55 counties are in green. Those include Calhoun, Tucker and Pendleton counties.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases per county include:

Barbour (1,672), Berkeley (13,702), Boone (2,287), Braxton (1,106), Brooke (2,320), Cabell (9,757), Calhoun (423), Clay (594), Doddridge (675), Fayette (3,849), Gilmer (953), Grant (1,365), Greenbrier (3,006), Hampshire (2,012), Hancock (2,944), Hardy (1,653), Harrison (6,611), Jackson (2,404), Jefferson (5,054), Kanawha (16,350), Lewis (1,524), Lincoln (1,719), Logan (3,517), Marion (4,988), Marshall (3,854), Mason (2,278), McDowell (1,761), Mercer (5,568), Mineral (3,094), Mingo (2,930), Monongalia (9,829), Monroe (1,292), Morgan (1,344), Nicholas (2,051), Ohio (4,607), Pendleton (736), Pleasants (1,007), Pocahontas (747), Preston (3,050), Putnam (5,774), Raleigh (7,563), Randolph (3,117), Ritchie (801), Roane (730), Summers (903), Taylor (1,420), Tucker (593), Tyler (813), Upshur (2,323), Wayne (3,507), Webster (648), Wetzel (1,583), Wirt (486), Wood (8,483), Wyoming (2,261).

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:

Barbour County 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

Berkeley County 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

Doddridge County 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Crimson River Church Parking Lot, 1622 Doe Run Road, West Union, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Hampshire County 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Hampshire County Health Department, 16189 Northwestern Turnpike, Augusta, WV

Jefferson County 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

Lincoln County 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marshall County 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Monongalia County 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, WVU Recreation Center, Lower Level, 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Ohio County 9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center (Former main entrance/turning circle), 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV

Ritchie County 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional, 138 S Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV

Taylor County 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Grafton-Taylor County Health Department, 718 West Main Street (parking lot at Operations Trailer), Grafton, WV

Tyler/Wetzel Counties 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Sistersville Volunteer Fire Department, 121 Maple Lane, Sistersville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Wayne County 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV



For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, visit the WV DHHR website.