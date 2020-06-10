WV to allow nursing home visitations next week

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice says visitations to nursing homes will be phased in across the state.

Justice says limited visitation can begin Wednesday, June 17 for facilities that have had no active COVID-19 cases in the past 14 days.

All facilities must be certified with the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources before visitations can begin. Families will be expected to make appointments with the facility to s schedule a visit. More guidance will be made available on the governor’s website.