WV surpasses new milestone in COVID-19 deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia state health officials have now reported more than 1,600 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the coronavirus outbreak.

West Virginia COVID-19 data as of Jan. 12, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)



The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirms the deaths of an 85-year-old female from Putnam County, a 77-year-old female from Marion County, a 55-year-old male from Cabell County, a 77-year-old female from Lewis County, an 85-year-old male from Wyoming County, a 72-year-old male from Mercer County, a 78-year-old female from Mason County, a 75-year-old male from Harrison County, a 57-year-old male from Cabell County, a 72-year-old female from Upshur County, an 83-year-old female from Gilmer County, an 84-year-old female from Boone County, a 96-year-old female from Wood County, a 67-year-old male from Mercer County, a 78-year-old male from Randolph County, a 64-year-old male from Gilmer County, a 58-year-old male from Tyler County, an 84-year-old female from Wayne County, a 72-year-old female from Brooke County, a 95-year-old male from Mason County, a 67-year-old male from Monongalia County, a 75-year-old male from Pleasants County, 96-year-old female from Jackson County, an 82-year-old female from Jackson County, a 57-year-old female from Mercer County, a 65-year-old female from Jackson County, a 76-year-old female from Jackson County, a 79-year-old male from Lewis County, a 92-year-old male from Wood County, an 82-year-old male from Jackson County, a 59-year-old female from Marion County, an 87-year-old male from Monongalia County, a 66-year-old male from Jackson County, a 90-year-old male from Wood County, a 92-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 59-year-old female from Grant County, a 79-year-old male from Monongalia County, an 85-year-old female from Randolph County, a 79-year-old male from Jefferson County, and a 64-year-old female from Monongalia County.

These 40 deaths mark the third-highest single-day reported deaths in West Virginia. The highest reported was 46 was reported on Tuesday, Jan. 5 and the second highest was 42 reported on Dec. 22, 2020.

A total of 1,634 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in West Virginia.

DHHR officials report 921 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the latest total number of cases to 103,203. Active cases are 28,577.

Health officials say 755 West Virginians are in the hospital with the virus, and 203 of those are in the ICU with 104 patients are on a ventilator.

The daily COVID-19 positivity rate is 8.68% and the cumulative positivity rate is 5.40%.

72,992 West Virginians have recovered from the Mountain State.

COVID-19 Vaccine summary as of Jan. 12, 2021 (Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The DHHR COVID-19 dashboard was updated Monday, Jan. 11, to include a COVID-19 vaccine summary tab. This summary consists of the number of patients who received the first and second doses of the vaccine, how much of the vaccine have been distributed, and how much of the COVID-19 the state has received.

WV County Alert System map for Jan. 12, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, 93,481 have received their first round of COVID-19 vaccines and 13,764 people have received their second dose of the vaccine.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says Wyoming, Logan and Upshur counties have moved to orange. Other orange counties include Cabell, Putnam, Kanawha, Fayette, Roane, Calhoun, Webster, Lewis, Tucker, Monongalia and Pleasants counties. Clay and McDowell Counties are listed as gold.

Number of COVID-19 cases per county: Barbour (1,088), Berkeley (7,597), Boone (1,228), Braxton (633), Brooke (1,654), Cabell (6,101), Calhoun (177), Clay (288), Doddridge (320), Fayette (2,063), Gilmer (506), Grant (882), Greenbrier (1,914), Hampshire (1,175), Hancock (2,200), Hardy (1,011), Harrison (3,742), Jackson (1,411), Jefferson (2,828), Kanawha (9,853), Lewis (663), Lincoln (954), Logan (1,992), Marion (2,580), Marshall (2,433), Mason (1,232), McDowell (1,095), Mercer (3,534), Mineral (2,264), Mingo (1,666), Monongalia (6,157), Monroe (757), Morgan (784), Nicholas (856), Ohio (2,906), Pendleton (410), Pleasants (692), Pocahontas (425), Preston (2,043), Putnam (3,348), Raleigh (3,356), Randolph (1,589), Ritchie (465), Roane (365), Summers (585), Taylor (853), Tucker (403), Tyler (447), Upshur (1,188), Wayne (1,993), Webster (198), Wetzel (833), Wirt (270), Wood (5,857), Wyoming (1,339).