WV surpasses 1,000 COVID-19 deaths with new highest COVID-19 daily death total

West Virginia

by: Ashley Haycraft

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — State health officials report the highest recorded COVID-19 deaths recorded in a day, making West Virginia’s total deaths more than 1,000 deaths.

WV COVID-19 data for Dec. 15, 2020 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resource confirm the deaths of  a 52-year-old male from Ritchie County, a 94-year-old female from Harrison County, a 41-year-old female from Berkeley County, a 66-year-old female from Cabell County, an 86-year-old male from Monroe County, an 86-year-old female from Monongalia County, a 72-year-old female from Hardy County, a 72-year-old female from Wayne County, a 76-year-old female from Fayette County, a 92-year-old female from Kanawha County, an 89-year-old male from Greenbrier County, an 89-year-old male from Mineral County, a 92-year-old male from Hardy County, a 96-year-old male from Mineral County, an 80-year-old female from Mineral County, a 78-year-old male from Mineral County, an 82-year-old female from Mason County, a 78-year-old male from Taylor County, a 78-year-old male from Hancock County, a 67-year-old female from Mineral County, an 89-year-old female from Putnam County, a 63-year-old female from Pleasants County, a 74-year-old female from Morgan County, a 50-year-old male from Marshall County, an 84-year-old male from Roane County, a 63-year-old female from Mercer County, a 94-year-old female from Cabell County, an 81-year-old female from Cabell County, a 78-year-old female from Jackson County, a 68-year-old male from Summers County, a 76-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 79-year-old female from Kanawha County, an 83-year-old female from Kanawha County, and a 92-year-old male from Kanawha County.

West Virginia has lost 1,012 lives since the pandemic began.

The WV DHHR also report 1,314 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the latest total to 65,708 cases with 54,695 confirmed cases and 11,013 probable cases. There are 21,091 active cases with a daily positive rate at 9.61% and a cumulative percent rate at 4.14%.

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, 774 people are currently hospitalized due to the virus, with 207 in the ICU and 80 on ventilators.

43,605 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

Berkeley, Morgan, Hampshire, Mineral, Grant, Hardy, Preston, Hancock, Brooke, Tyler, Pleasants, Ricthie and Mason counties are in red on today’s County Alert System map.

Counties in orange on today’s map includes:

WV County Alert System map for Dec. 15, 2020 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)
  1. Jefferson
  2. Ohio
  3. Monongalia
  4. Wetzel
  5. Doddridge
  6. Harrison
  7. Marion
  8. Lewis
  9. Gilmer
  10. Pocahontas
  11. Webster
  12. Nicholas
  13. Greenbrier
  14. Clay
  15. Kanawha
  16. Jackson
  17. Wood
  18. Wirt
  19. Putnam
  20. Cabell
  21. Wayne
  22. Lincoln
  23. Mingo
  24. Wyoming
  25. Mercer
  26. Boone

Number of cases per county: Barbour (564), Berkeley (4,652), Boone (820), Braxton (178), Brooke (1,045), Cabell (4,047), Calhoun (112), Clay (200), Doddridge (175), Fayette (1,399), Gilmer (256), Grant (600), Greenbrier (945), Hampshire (664), Hancock (1,337), Hardy (548), Harrison (2,076), Jackson (920), Jefferson (1,874), Kanawha (7,213), Lewis (347), Lincoln (564), Logan (1,236), Marion (1,286), Marshall (1,693), Mason (815), McDowell (752), Mercer (1,905), Mineral (1,857), Mingo (1,143), Monongalia (4,256), Monroe (485), Morgan (476), Nicholas (512), Ohio (2,043), Pendleton (188), Pleasants (211), Pocahontas (300), Preston (1,111), Putnam (2,505), Raleigh (2,104), Randolph (927), Ritchie (262), Roane (243), Summers (331), Taylor (507), Tucker (242), Tyler (242), Upshur (644), Wayne (1,358), Webster (112), Wetzel (533), Wirt (161), Wood (3,761), Wyoming (971).

WV DHHR is hosting free COVID-19 testing daily events today at these locations:

Berkeley County

  • 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County

Clay County

  • 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Howard Knotts Building at Maysel Park, 2286 Upper Two Run Road, Maysel, WV

Hardy County

Jackson County

  • 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ravenswood Senior Center, 511 Washington Street, Ravenswood WV

Mercer County

Mineral County

  • 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Frankfort Middle School, 356 Golden Drive, Ridgeley, WV

Mingo County

  • 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Delbarton Volunteer Fire Department, 68 Farley Avenue, Delbarton, WV
  • 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Williamson Health and Wellness Center, under the tent, 183 2nd Avenue, Williamson, WV
  • 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Hurley Drug Company, 210 Logan Street, Williamson, WV

Nicholas County

  • 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Summersville City Hall, Pavilion Parking Lot, 400 North Broad Street, Summersville, WV

Ohio County

Putnam County

  • 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV (pre-registration: bit.ly/pchd-covid)

Taylor County

Wayne County

  • 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Wood County

  • 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Mineral Wells Elementary, 1776 Elizabeth Pike, Mineral Wells, WV

