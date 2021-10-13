WV state trooper receives Trooper of the year award

KEARNEYSVILLE, W.Va. (WDVM) — One West Virginia State Trooper has been honored for the hard work he’s been doing in the community. Corp. Zachary Nine was named Trooper of the Year at the Troop Two Headquarters in Kearneysville for his work ethic and individual stats.

The award is to show troopers how much they are appreciated and to thank them for a job well done. Trooper Nine has been with the department for 18 years. His colleagues voted for him out of everyone in the Eastern Panhandle to receive this award.

“You know it is nice, sometimes it’s a think less job, so you know when we do get the thanks within it makes you feel good about the things that you are doing,” Nine said.

Not only did Trooper Nine receive an award but he also received a new ride. He said his goal for the 2021 season is to provide for his community.