WV smashes new record for COVID-19 deaths reported in a day

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia has broken its last record for most reported deaths in a day with 23 new deaths reported today.

WV COVID-19 statistics for Dec. 01, 2020 (Photo Courtesy: WV Department of Health and Human Resources)

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has confirmed the deaths of a 99-year-old male from Marshall County, a 72-year-old male from Fayette County, a 91-year-old male from Harrison County, an 81-year-old male from Wood County, an 88-year-old male from Raleigh County, an 82-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 65-year-old male from Cabell County, a 59-year-old female from Mercer County, a 90-year-old female from Pocahontas County, a 69-year-old male from Mercer County, a 77-year-old male from Harrison County, a 55-year-old female from Harrison County, a 60-year-old male from Boone County, a 76-year-old female from Lincoln County, a 68-year-old male from Berkeley County, a 66-year-old female from Wyoming County, a 79-year-old female from Berkeley County, an 80-year-old female from Hancock County, a 92-year-old female from Ritchie County, a 74-year-old male from Mineral County, an 83-year-old female from Mineral County, a 77-year-old male from Mineral County, and a 73-year-old male from Lincoln County.

This breaks the last record by four deaths. The state has a recorded a total of 758 deaths.

WV DHHR is also reporting 976 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s total to 48,818, with 41,561 confirmed cases and 7,257 probable cases. At this time, there are 16,921 active COVID-19 cases, with a daily positivity rate of 6.07% and a cumulative positivity rate of 3.67%.

WV County Alert System map for Nov. 28, 2020. (Photo Courtesy: West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources)

Seven West Virginia counties are in the red on today’s County Alert System map. Those counties are Mineral, Grant, Wirt, Mason, Wyoming, Marshall and Ohio counties. 18 are in orange, including Hancock, Brooke, Jefferson, Berkeley, Morgan, Hampshire, Hardy, Pocahontas, Nicholas, Boone, Wayne, Putnam, Wood, Ritchie, Doddridge, Harrison, Barbour and Preston counties.

Number of COVID-19 cases per county: Barbour (441), Berkeley (3,374), Boone (663), Braxton (119), Brooke (682), Cabell (2,956), Calhoun (81), Clay (120), Doddridge (125), Fayette (1,177), Gilmer (209), Grant (405), Greenbrier (534), Hampshire (353), Hancock (753), Hardy (295), Harrison (1,463), Jackson (706), Jefferson (1,413), Kanawha (5,785), Lewis (242), Lincoln (433), Logan (1,069), Marion (927), Marshall (1,276), Mason (513), McDowell (629), Mercer (1,374), Mineral (1,356), Mingo (990), Monongalia (3,373), Monroe (379), Morgan (297), Nicholas (371), Ohio (1,613), Pendleton (109), Pleasants (101), Pocahontas (215), Preston (664), Putnam (2,009), Raleigh (1,644), Randolph (718), Ritchie (182), Roane (188), Summers (2748), Taylor (360), Tucker (141), Tyler (141), Upshur (523), Wayne (1,052), Webster (69), Wetzel (415), Wirt (117), Wood (2,639), Wyoming (756).

The WV DHHR is hosting free COVID-19 testing sites around today at these locations:

Berkeley County

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Martinsburg High School, 701 South Queen Street, Martinsburg, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Boone County

1:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Cabell County

9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (flu shots offered)

Clay County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Clay County Health Department, 452 Main Street, Clay, WV

Doddridge County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Doddridge County Park, 1252 Snowbird Road, West Union, WV (in the barn)

Grant County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Petersburg Elementary School, 333 Rig Street, Petersburg, WV

Hardy County

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, HCEAA Building, 17940 State Route 55, Baker, WV

4:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Moorefield High School, 401 N. Main Street, Moorefield, WV

Jefferson County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Jefferson County Health Department, Front Parking Lot, 1948 Wiltshire Road, Kearneysville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

2:30 PM – 6:30 PM, Shepherd University, Parking Lot beside Wellness Center, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Kanawha County

8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, 108 Lee Street, E., Charleston, WV (by appointment; 304-348-8080)

Marshall County

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mason County

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Mason County School Bus Garage, Willow Lane, Point Pleasant, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mercer County

12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Mercer County Health Department, 978 Blue Prince Road, Bluefield, WV

Mineral County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Mineral County VoTech, 981 Harley O Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV

2:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Mineral County Fairgrounds, Route 28, Fort Ashby, WV

Mingo County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Williamson Health and Wellness Center, 183 2 nd Avenue, Williamson, WV (under the tent)

Avenue, Williamson, WV (under the tent) 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Hurley Drug Company, 210 Logan Street, Williamson, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Kermit Volunteer Fire Department, 49 Main Street, Kermit, WV

Morgan County

11:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Berkeley Baptist Church (Family Life Center), 172 Winchester Grade Road, Berkeley Springs, WV

Nicholas County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 18001 W. Webster Road, Craigsville, WV

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Warwood Fire Station 9, 1301 Richland Avenue, Wheeling, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Station 5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV

Taylor County

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church, 2034 Webster Pike, Route 119 South, Grafton, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Wood County

12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, South Parkersburg Baptist Church, 1655 Blizzard Drive, Parkersburg, WV (pre-registration: https://www.ipsumcovidresults.com/)

Wyoming County