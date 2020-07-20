WV sending $2M to child advocacy centers; Harmony House says this helps save hundreds of kids each year

OHIO COUNTY, W.VA. (WTRF) — Over $2-million is coming to 22 child advocacy centers to stop child abuse in the Mountain State, after Governor Jim Justice signed the grants into action last week.

One Ohio Valley nonprofit says their portion is $95,000 — Trauma sensitive, Harmony House serves hundreds of kids each year.

This money funds therapy, education but also allows for administrative costs. When a child and their family come into the center, there’s a forensic interview process; and through connections, the hope is that the child only has to tell their story once.

Receiving this award for years, in 2019, Harmony House saw over 1,000 clients in Ohio and Belmont County, with 414 children helped in Wheeling alone.

We do not charge the family at all for those services, so it makes this grant money even more invaluable. It supplements our services to provide to the community. Rita Coyne, Executive Director for Harmony House, Inc.

The director says during this pandemic, services have remained open, and kids have wanted to come back for counseling.

And other trauma centers receiving this grant money in our area include Change, Inc. in Brooke and Hancock County who received $93,000, and Wetzel County Commission received $88,000.

