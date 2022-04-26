CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A West Virginia State Senator said that West Virginia would make the perfect place for Elon Musk’s new Twitter headquarters.

Patrick Martin

Senator Patrick Martin, a Republican out of Lewis County, is encouraging Elon Musk to consider making north central West Virginia the new home for Twitter, according to a release from Martin.

Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion on Monday with plans to change several functions of the app, including adding an edit button and removing the censoring features.

“West Virginians respect freedom, especially the freedom to express their beliefs,” Senator Martin said. “Elon Musk has made a commitment to make Twitter a space that is open to sharing all viewpoints, not just the hand-picked ideas of the liberal elites. I think he would find West Virginia to be a place that welcomes his plans for a new, truly free social media platform with open arms.”

“With our proximity to airports and the infrastructure of the high-tech corridor, north central West Virginia is the perfect place for a technology-based business to locate,” Senator Martin said. “We have a beautiful state packed with outdoor activities, affordable housing, and unlimited opportunities for success. I would welcome the chance to show Elon Musk what West Virginia could offer him as he leads Twitter into its new era.”

The current Twitter headquarters in San Francisco (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

The New York Times reported on Monday that current Twitter employees are still completely in the dark on what Musk plans to do with their jobs.

Musk is likely to change Twitter as we know it completely and has already suggested adding a pay-per-month Premium version as well as changing what it means to be verified.

Musk also Tweeted the following on Monday: