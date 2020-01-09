WV Senator Capito responds to Trump’s statement on Iran

Capito believes the killing of Soleimani saved American lives in light of recent Iranian missile strike on US bases in Iraq.

WEST VIRGINIA (WDVM) — West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R) responded to the statement President Trump made earlier Wednesday, addressing the escalated conflict with Iran.

Capito agrees with the decision to order the U.S. airstrike in Iran that killed General Qasem Soleimani. Capito says this action was a necessary measure in stopping further attacks and killings targeting Americans overseas.

“If we don’t address the growth of those terrorist networks off of our shores, that will come to our homeland as it did in 9/11. So our strategy of fighting the terrorists over there is a strategy, as painful as it is, that has worked in terms of keeping our homeland safe,” said Capito.

Moving forward, she believes it is still necessary for troops to remain in Iraq to fight other terrorism groups and prevent terrorism attacks from coming to the US.

President Trump emphasized in his statement that he does not want to use military action unless necessary to resolve conflict with Iran.