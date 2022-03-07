WEST VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Members of Congress, including West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin, met virtually with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss the ongoing war in Ukraine.

During a press availability, Senator Manchin voiced his unwavering support for the people of Ukraine and said that the United States could be doing so much more to help them. He also stressed that the United States should accept Ukrainian refugees. However, he says that deploying American soldiers already stationed in Europe might not be the answer.

On Capitol Hill, Senator Manchin is also one of 17 senators wanting to stop imports of Russian energy sources like liquified natural gas, LNG, and crude oil, among other resources, with the Ban Russian Energy Imports Act, which was introduced last week. Sen. Manchin says Putin is “weaponizing energy” and that the United States should depend on foreign energy sources that can already be produced domestically.

He explained that President Zelensky is not asking for American troops or troops from other countries but air support.

“He [President Zelensky] says, ‘What I need immediately is air cover. I’m not asking for you to come to fight my war. I’m not asking for you to send American warplanes or American pilots. I’m asking for you to give the go-ahead to the airplanes that we have on our borders from Poland and Hungary and Latvia and the countries that were part of the Cold War that have the same exact aircraft that we have,” Sen. Manchin said. “‘But we need those aircraft for us to defend ourselves. But we need those aircraft for us to defend ourselves to have some type of air, air response, and air coverage.'”

Sen. Manchin explained Ukrainians are at risk of airstrikes after Russians bombed planes that could have provided vital air support. He is now calling on neighboring NATO countries to supply aircraft to Ukraine. This would require the invocation of Article 5 of the Washington Treaty, known as the Principle of Collective Defense.

The Principle of Collective Defense details that if one NATO country is attacked, it is deemed an attack on every NATO country, and the same principle is applied for offering assistance. If it is put into action, NATO said, “Allies can provide any form of assistance they deem necessary to respond to a situation.” Although Ukraine is not a NATO country, Senator Manchin says that if neighboring NATO allies provide the necessary aircraft, the United States could potentially assist in back-filling or re-stocking those NATO allies with more aircraft so they won’t be left defenseless.

The last time the Principle of Collective Defense was put into action was in response to the terrorist attacks on 9/11.

Senator Manchin also said during the press conference that he would be meeting with other legislators on a leadership call about completely cutting off any purchases of energy from Russia, but he doesn’t think others will support it.