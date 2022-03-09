says it's stalled in Senate Finance Committee

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — Senate Democrats addressed the public in a news conference early Wednesday morning regarding West Virginia’s foster care.

Senate Democrats in West Virginia say House Bill 4344 could improve West Virginia’s foster care system, but they say the bill is stalled and time is running out.

“Our most sacred duty is to protect the most vulnerable in society,” said Kanawha County Democrat Richard Lindsay.

“It passed the house 99-1 and has been totally bipartisan all the way. I don’t know what the particular issue is,” said West Virginia Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin.

The bill would essentially fund child protective services workers, ensure transparency in the foster care system, and reform the child abuse hotline system.

Senate Democrats also say there are major staffing issues that make it’s hard to recruit and retain people for the positions.

Antoinette Pigatt, Satellite Branch Director of Bethany Christian Services in Martinsburg, says this bill would be beneficial.

“A child can come into foster care for many different reasons. A family voluntarily asks for the placement of their child because they cannot financially or emotionally provide support for the child. Having CPAs help kinship and families with services would definitely improve it,” said Pigatt.