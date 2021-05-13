WV Sen. Capito opposes voting rights bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito is taking aim at a Senate bill named the “For The People Act” which focuses on voting issues across the country.

The major voting rights package would mandate 15 days of early voting, allow same-day voter registration, and limit states’ ability to curb mail-in voting and the use of ballot boxes.

The bill also would create independent commissions to redraw congressional districts and allow for public financing of congressional and presidential elections.

The legislation would also require public disclosure of large donors to politically active nonprofits.

Sen. Capito told members of the press before a meeting with President Biden that she vehemently opposes the legislation.

“This bill is a total power grab by the federal government into what is the state’s responsibility which is to formulate our election practices and make sure that voting is open and fair and counted, and as many people can vote can vote,” Sen. Capito said.

The House approved the For the People Act by a vote of 220 to 210 in March. The heavily partisan legislation is currently in the Senate and could need the vote of Vice President Kamala Harris in the event of a tie.