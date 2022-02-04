WV Sen. Capito doesn’t support pardons for insurrection rioters

FILE – In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, violent protesters storm the Capitol, in Washington. People charged in the attack on the U.S. Capitol left behind a trove of videos and messages that have helped federal authorities build cases. In nearly half of the more than 200 federal cases stemming from the attack, authorities have cited evidence that an insurrectionist appeared to have been inspired by conspiracy theories or extremist ideologies, according to an Associated Press review of court records. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Former President Trump is eyeing a return to the White House and he’s already making plans if that happens. He told supporters at a rally in Texas that he will pardon those who he says were “treated unfairly” in the aftermath of the insurrection. While West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito has supported him in the past, she’s not on board this time.

At this point, more than 700 people have been arrested and charged with federal crimes in connection with the riot with more than 150 people being charged with assaulting police officers and more than 50 charged with conspiracy.

Sen. Capito was there alongside other members of congress as rioters breached the building.

“I do not support the president when he says he’s going to pardon the January 6th defendants. They’re breaking the law,” Sen. Capito said in a press conference. “I was here that day. It was a terrifying day. It was violent and it was obviously a day of very difficult for all of us as Americans to watch and certainly to live through.”

Sen. Capito also stated that she doesn’t believe that Trump will be the Republican nominee in 2024, but says she wants to just see the 2022 elections through.