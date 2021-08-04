WV schools mask decisions to be made at county level

Backpack of school child with face mask and sanitizer. Student safety after coronavirus pandemic. Virus and disease prevention for kids. Back to school and kindergarten after covid-19 outbreak. (Photo Courtesy: Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia schools will be back in session this month, and the West Virginia Board of Education will be releasing its school recovery and guidance today. WV Superintendent of Schools Clayton Burch says this includes having each county make the decision as to whether students, faculty and staff will need to wear masks.

State officials also say they’ve planned a friendly competition among schools to help encourage students and employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to Burch, the state is hosting a competition among schools across the Mountain State where the 12 schools with the highest vaccination rates will receive $50,000 grants.

The superintendent strongly encouraged that staff and eligible students get vaccinated against the virus, calling the vaccine the “strongest mitigation strategy we have.” Throughout the summer, schools across the state have been offering school vaccination clinics to make getting the vaccine as easy and convenient for students as possible.

Burch says the biggest difference in schools this year is students will be able to return to the classroom in person. Schools will continue with mitigation strategies to create a safe, clean environment as well as contact tracing plans implemented last year. The West Virginia Board of Education will be holding a press conference at 2 p.m. today to explain more about masks and other recommendations.

As far as high school sports, some practices are in full swing and WV Secondary School Activities Commission Executive Director Bernie Dolan says they have not yet had any outbreaks connected to practices. Teams have been given recommendation guidelines to help keep students and coaching staff safe.

Dolan encouraged athletes and staff to get vaccinated against the virus. He says those who are vaccinated will not have to quarantine if they come in contact with a positive COVID-19 case, and that quarantine periods for athletes caused more issues with sports schedules last year than actual cases of the virus among teams.