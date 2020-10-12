WV reports three additional COVID-19 deaths; Mingo County goes red

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – State health officials report three more people have died due to COVID-19 within the last 24 hours.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has confirmed the deaths of a 79-year old male from Kanawha County, an 84-year old female from Boone County, and a 90-year old female from Kanawha County. West Virginia has 385 confirmed deaths.

According to the WV DHHR County Alert System Map, Mingo County has now moved to red with an infection rate of 27.44%. Doddridge, Harrison, Barbour, Upshur, Randolph and Berkeley counties are orange and Jackson and Putnam counties are gold. All other counties are listed as green or yellow on the map.

WV DHHR officials are also reporting 153 new positive COVID-19 in the state. There are 18,281 total cases, with 4,578 active cases and 13,318 West Virginians who have recovered from the virus.

Number of cases per county: Barbour (148), Berkeley (1,246), Boone (270), Braxton (21), Brooke (137), Cabell (1020), Calhoun (30), Clay (49), Doddridge (53), Fayette (691), Gilmer (51), Grant (174), Greenbrier (140), Hampshire (117), Hancock (173), Hardy (98), Harrison (552), Jackson (317), Jefferson (479), Kanawha (3,113), Lewis (49), Lincoln (198), Logan (687), Marion (324), Marshall (206), Mason (156), McDowell (99), Mercer (470), Mineral (187), Mingo (447), Monongalia (2,166), Monroe (169), Morgan (74), Nicholas (142), Ohio (415), Pendleton (57), Pleasants (21), Pocahontas (61), Preston (171), Putnam (710), Raleigh (612), Randolph (323), Ritchie (19), Roane (74), Summers (64), Taylor (153), Tucker (47), Tyler (22), Upshur (183), Wayne (443), Webster (13), Wetzel (69), Wirt (20), Wood (413), Wyoming (138).