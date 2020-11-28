WV reports six additional COVID-19 deaths, nearly 800 new cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — State health officials report six new COVID-19 deaths and nearly 800 new cases reported overnight.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has confirmed the deaths of a 77-year-old male from Cabell County, a 72-year-old male from Wood County, a 92-year-old male from Harrison County, a 74-year-old female from Hampshire County, a 79-year-old male from Preston County, and an 87-year-old male from Preston County.
West Virginia has lost 718 total lives due to COVID-19.
As of 10 a.m., the Mountain State has also reported 799 new COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 45,845 cases. Of the total cases, 39,514 are confirmed cases and 6,331 are probable cases. At this time, there are 15,731 active cases, with 540 people currently hospitalized, 151 people currently in the intensive care unit, and 63 people are currently on ventilators.
Mineral, Ritchie, Wirt, Mason, and Wyoming counties are in red on today’s County Alert System, with Jefferson, Berkeley, Morgan Hampshire, Hardy, Grant, Preston, Marion, Harrison, Doddridge, Marshall, Ohio, Brooke, Wood, Putnam, Wayne, Mingo, Boone, and Pocahontas counties in orange. All other counties are in green, yellow or gold.
Number of COVID-19 cases per county: Barbour (396), Berkeley (3,081), Boone (636), Braxton (114), Brooke (625), Cabell (2,829), Calhoun (74), Clay (107), Doddridge (120), Fayette (1,131), Gilmer (202), Grant (332), Greenbrier (475), Hampshire (313), Hancock (663), Hardy (258), Harrison (1,320), Jackson (693), Jefferson (1,309), Kanawha (5,589), Lewis (236), Lincoln (416), Logan (1,034), Marion (849), Marshall (1,154), Mason (449), McDowell (620), Mercer (1,317), Mineral (1,197), Mingo (980), Monongalia (3,284), Monroe (372), Morgan (270), Nicholas (335), Ohio (1,496), Pendleton (103), Pleasants (89), Pocahontas (162), Preston (593), Putnam (1,915), Raleigh (1,538), Randolph (682), Ritchie (165), Roane (175), Summers (272), Taylor (320), Tucker (134), Tyler (138), Upshur (494), Wayne (1,000), Webster (66), Wetzel (403), Wirt (109), Wood (2,493), Wyoming (718).
The WV DHHR is offering free COVID-19 testing today at these locations:
Jackson County
- 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Jackson County Health Department, 504 Church Street South, Ripley, WV
November 29, 2020
Monroe County
- 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Monroe County Health Department, 200 Health Center Drive, Union, WV
November 30, 2020
Berkeley County
- 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Martinsburg High School, 701 South Queen Street, Martinsburg, WV
- 4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV
Boone County
- 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV
Hampshire County
- 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Hampshire High School, 157 Trojan Way, Romney, WV
Jefferson County
- 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Jefferson County Health Department, Front Parking Lot, 1948 Wiltshire Road, Kearneysville, WV
- 2:30 PM – 6:30 PM, Shepherd University, Parking Lot beside Wellness Center, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV
Marshall County
- 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV
Ohio County
- 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove, WV
- 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Warwood Fire Station 9, 1301 Richland Avenue, Wheeling, WV
- 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Station 5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV
Wirt County
- 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department, Wirt County Office, 90 Senior Circle, Elizabeth, WV (pre-registration: https://www.ipsumcovidresults.com/)
Wood County
- 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Mineral Wells Elementary School, 1776 Elizabeth Pike, Mineral Wells, WV (pre-registration: https://www.ipsumcovidresults.com/)
Wyoming County
- 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Old Board of Education, 19 Park Street, Pineville, WV