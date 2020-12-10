WV reports record COVID-19 hospitalizations

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Health officials in the Mountain State are reporting 19 new hospitalizations, bringing the total of West Virginians currently in the hospital with COVID-19 to a record-breaking 679 people.

Of those current hospitalizations, 184 are in the ICU and 73 people are on ventilators.

The state also says 20 more West Virginians have died due to COVID-19. The new deaths raise the state’s total to 921 deaths.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the deaths of a 71-year-old female from Greenbrier County, a 75-year-old male from Putnam County, a 92-year-old female from Greenbrier County, a 90-year-old female from Preston County, a 77-year-old male from Wood County, an 80-year-old male from Mineral County, a 77-year-old male from Mineral County, a 78-year-old male from Brooke County, an 86-year-old male from Wood County, a 75-year-old male from Kanawha County, an 80-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 72-year-old female from Boone County, an 83-year-old male from Kanawha County, an 86-year-old female from Putnam County, a 42-year-old male from Raleigh County, an 87-year-old female from Jackson County, a 64-year-old male from Cabell County, a 70-year-old male from Cabell County, a 38-year-old female from Cabell County, and a 59-year-old male from Hancock County.

WV COVID-19 data for Dec. 10, 2020 (Photo: WV DHHR)

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 10. the WV DHHR is reporting 1,233 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state to 59,695 total cases since the pandemic began. Of those, 20,160 are active cases. 38,614 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

WV County Alert System Map Dec. 10, 2020 (Photo: WV DHHR)

The state has received a total of 1,265,329 confirmatory lab results for COVID-19 with a current daily percent positivity rate of 6.24% and a cumulative rate of 3.98%.

Hancock, Brooke, Marshall, Ritchie, Wirt, Jackson, Mason, Clay, Mingo, Wyoming, Grant, Mineral, Hardy, Hampshire and Berkeley counties are red on the County Alert System map.

The map lists Jefferson, Morgan, Pocahontas, Greenbrier, Webster, Nicholas, Calhoun, Kanawha, Boone, Lincoln, Putnam, Cabell, Wayne, Wood, Pleasants, Tyler, Wetzel, Ohio, Monongalia, Preston, Harrison, Barbour and Doddridge counties as orange, and lists Mercer, Fayette, Roane, Gilmer and Marion as gold. Seven counties are yellow and five are green on the map.

Confirmed cases per county include:

Barbour (543), Berkeley (4,224), Boone (767), Braxton (159), Brooke (918), Cabell (3,661), Calhoun (95), Clay (183), Doddridge (154), Fayette (1,303), Gilmer (231), Grant (537), Greenbrier (772), Hampshire (547), Hancock (1,139), Hardy (456), Harrison (1,835), Jackson (842), Jefferson (1,724), Kanawha (6,705), Lewis (301), Lincoln (514), Logan (1,180), Marion (1,141), Marshall (1,600), Mason (721), McDowell (708), Mercer (1,652), Mineral (1,748), Mingo (1,082), Monongalia (3,851), Monroe (444), Morgan (409), Nicholas (463), Ohio (1,901), Pendleton (153), Pleasants (141), Pocahontas (289), Preston (940), Putnam (2,379), Raleigh (1,946), Randolph (852), Ritchie (227), Roane (227), Summers (311), Taylor (454), Tucker (211), Tyler (197), Upshur (591), Wayne (1,259), Webster (99), Wetzel (493), Wirt (152), Wood (3,340), Wyoming (924).

The WV DHHR says free COVID-19 testing events are scheduled for today at the following locations:

Barbour County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Hedgesville High School, 109 Ridge Road N., Hedgesville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

1:00 – 5:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Boone County

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Cabell County

9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Cabell County Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Grant County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Petersburg Elementary School, 333 Rig Street, Petersburg, WV

Hampshire County

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Hampshire County Fairgrounds, (at the dining hall), Fairground Drive, Augusta, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Jackson County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Jackson County Health Department, 504 South Church Street, Ripley, WV

Jefferson County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Jefferson County Health Department, (front parking lot), 1948 Wiltshire Road, Kearneysville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Ranson Civic Center, 431 W. 2nd Avenue, Ranson, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Kanawha County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, 108 Lee Street, Charleston, WV – Use Reynolds Street Entrance (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County

3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Man Fire Department, (Administration Building), 110 North Bridge Street, Man (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marshall County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mason County

5:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Mason County Health Department, Annex Parking Lot, 5th Street and Viand Street, Point Pleasant, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mingo County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Kermit Volunteer Fire Department, 49 Main Street, Kermit, WV

Nicholas County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 18001 W. Webster Road, Craigsville, WV

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Warwood Fire Station #9, 1301 Richland Avenue, Wheeling, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Station #5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Pocahontas County

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, FRN Food Pantry Building, 503 Third Avenue, Marlinton, WV

Taylor County

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church, 2034 Webster Pike Route 119 South, Grafton, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Wood County

11:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Jackson Recreational Center, 570 Jackson Park Drive, Vienna, WV (pre-registration www.ipsumcovidresults.com)

Wyoming County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Old Board of Education, 19 Park Street, Pineville, WV

According to the WV DHHR, testing will also be held Friday, Dec. 11 in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Cabell, Fayette, Grant, Hampshire, Harrison, Jefferson, Logan, Marshall, Mason, Mercer, Mingo, Nicholas, Ohio, Putnam, Taylor, Wayne, and Wyoming counties.

There are many ways to obtain free testing in West Virginia. Please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx for more testing options.