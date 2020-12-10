WV reports record COVID-19 hospitalizations

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Health officials in the Mountain State are reporting 19 new hospitalizations, bringing the total of West Virginians currently in the hospital with COVID-19 to a record-breaking 679 people.

Of those current hospitalizations, 184 are in the ICU and 73 people are on ventilators.

The state also says 20 more West Virginians have died due to COVID-19. The new deaths raise the state’s total to 921 deaths.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the deaths of a 71-year-old female from Greenbrier County, a 75-year-old male from Putnam County, a 92-year-old female from Greenbrier County, a 90-year-old female from Preston County, a 77-year-old male from Wood County, an 80-year-old male from Mineral County, a 77-year-old male from Mineral County, a 78-year-old male from Brooke County, an 86-year-old male from Wood County, a 75-year-old male from Kanawha County, an 80-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 72-year-old female from Boone County, an 83-year-old male from Kanawha County, an 86-year-old female from Putnam County, a 42-year-old male from Raleigh County, an 87-year-old female from Jackson County, a 64-year-old male from Cabell County, a 70-year-old male from Cabell County, a 38-year-old female from Cabell County, and a 59-year-old male from Hancock County.

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 10. the WV DHHR is reporting 1,233 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state to 59,695 total cases since the pandemic began. Of those, 20,160 are active cases. 38,614 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

The state has received a total of 1,265,329 confirmatory lab results for COVID-19 with a current daily percent positivity rate of 6.24% and a cumulative rate of 3.98%.

Hancock, Brooke, Marshall, Ritchie, Wirt, Jackson, Mason, Clay, Mingo, Wyoming, Grant, Mineral, Hardy, Hampshire and Berkeley counties are red on the County Alert System map.

The map lists Jefferson, Morgan, Pocahontas, Greenbrier, Webster, Nicholas, Calhoun, Kanawha, Boone, Lincoln, Putnam, Cabell, Wayne, Wood, Pleasants, Tyler, Wetzel, Ohio, Monongalia, Preston, Harrison, Barbour and Doddridge counties as orange, and lists Mercer, Fayette, Roane, Gilmer and Marion as gold. Seven counties are yellow and five are green on the map.

Confirmed cases per county include:

Barbour (543), Berkeley (4,224), Boone (767), Braxton (159), Brooke (918), Cabell (3,661), Calhoun (95), Clay (183), Doddridge (154), Fayette (1,303), Gilmer (231), Grant (537), Greenbrier (772), Hampshire (547), Hancock (1,139), Hardy (456), Harrison (1,835), Jackson (842), Jefferson (1,724), Kanawha (6,705), Lewis (301), Lincoln (514), Logan (1,180), Marion (1,141), Marshall (1,600), Mason (721), McDowell (708), Mercer (1,652), Mineral (1,748), Mingo (1,082), Monongalia (3,851), Monroe (444), Morgan (409), Nicholas (463), Ohio (1,901), Pendleton (153), Pleasants (141), Pocahontas (289), Preston (940), Putnam (2,379), Raleigh (1,946), Randolph (852), Ritchie (227), Roane (227), Summers (311), Taylor (454), Tucker (211), Tyler (197), Upshur (591), Wayne (1,259), Webster (99), Wetzel (493), Wirt (152), Wood (3,340), Wyoming (924).

The WV DHHR says free COVID-19 testing events are scheduled for today at the following locations:

  • 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

  • 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Petersburg Elementary School, 333 Rig Street, Petersburg, WV

  • 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Jackson County Health Department, 504 South Church Street, Ripley, WV

  • 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, 108 Lee Street, Charleston, WV – Use Reynolds Street Entrance (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

  • 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Mason County Health Department, Annex Parking Lot, 5th Street and Viand Street, Point Pleasant, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

  • 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Kermit Volunteer Fire Department, 49 Main Street, Kermit, WV

  • 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 18001 W. Webster Road, Craigsville, WV

  • 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, FRN Food Pantry Building, 503 Third Avenue, Marlinton, WV

  • 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

  • 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Jackson Recreational Center, 570 Jackson Park Drive, Vienna, WV (pre-registration www.ipsumcovidresults.com)

  • 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Old Board of Education, 19 Park Street, Pineville, WV

According to the WV DHHR, testing will also be held Friday, Dec. 11 in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Cabell, Fayette, Grant, Hampshire, Harrison, Jefferson, Logan, Marshall, Mason, Mercer, Mingo, Nicholas, Ohio, Putnam, Taylor, Wayne, and Wyoming counties.

There are many ways to obtain free testing in West Virginia. Please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx for more testing options.

