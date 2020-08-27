WV reports highest single-day COVID-19 death toll as it approaches 200

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – For the second time in one week, state health officials are reporting the highest single-day total of COVID-19 deaths in the Mountain State with nine additional deaths confirmed Thursday morning, bringing the state to 199 deaths since the pandemic began.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirms the deaths of a 93-year old man from Fayette County, an 81-year old man from Clay County, a 90-year old woman from Mercer County, a 67-year old woman from Logan County, a 93-year old man from Logan County, an 81-year old woman from Logan County, an 89-year old man from Monroe County, a 90-year old man from Monroe County, and a 72-year old woman from Kanawha County.

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, August 27, the WV DHHR says the state has received 413,634 total confirmatory laboratory results for COVID-19, with 93 newly reported cases for a total of 9,633 total cases. The total includes active cases, current hospitalizations and recoveries.

Confirmed cases per county include:

Barbour (33), Berkeley (780), Boone (132), Braxton (9), Brooke (85), Cabell (502), Calhoun (8), Clay (19), Doddridge (6), Fayette (215), Gilmer (18), Grant (139), Greenbrier (99), Hampshire (91), Hancock (118), Hardy (70), Harrison (260), Jackson (198), Jefferson (336), Kanawha (1,294), Lewis (32), Lincoln (111), Logan (454), Marion (212), Marshall (133), Mason (94), McDowell (71), Mercer (287), Mineral (140), Mingo (224), Monongalia (1,075), Monroe (95), Morgan (37), Nicholas (47), Ohio (288), Pendleton (44), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (42), Preston (136), Putnam (257), Raleigh (332), Randolph (221), Ritchie (3), Roane (24), Summers (18), Taylor (103), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (43), Wayne (238), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (9), Wood (298), Wyoming (61).

