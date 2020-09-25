WV reports five new COVID-19 deaths, nearly 250 new cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – State health officials are reporting five additional West Virginians have died due to COVID-19, bringing the state to 330 deaths.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirms the deaths of a 67-year old female from Kanawha County, a 69-year old female from Kanawha County, a 94-year old male from Harrison County, a 58-year old male from Doddridge County, and a 67-year old female from Mercer County.

As of 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, the WV DHHR reports 247 new COVID-19 cases. The state has reported a total of 14,953 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. The total includes 3,655 active cases, 177 current hospitalizations, and 10,968 recoveries.

The state has received 535,018 confirmatory laboratory results with a current daily percent positive rate of 3.53% and a cumulative percent positive rate of 2.79%.

According to the WV DHHR website, the state’s County Alert System will be updated today at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, the state reported no counties in red.

The WV DHHR says free COVID-19 testing is available today at the following locations:

Cabell County, September 25, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Cabell County EMS Station No. 7, 1597 US Route 60 in Milton

Fayette County, September 25, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m., J.W. and Hazel Ruby WV Welcome Center, 55 Hazel Ruby Lane in Mt. Hope

Kanawha County, September 25, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Shawnee Sports Complex, 1 Salango Way in Dunbar

Logan County, September 25, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road in Peach Creek

Nicholas County, September 25, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Nazarene Camp, 6461 Webster Road in Summersville

Wayne County, September 25, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue in Wayne

Wyoming County, September 25, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Oceana Square (former Magic Mart), Highway 971 in Oceana

Confirmed cases per county include:

Barbour (53), Berkeley (976), Boone (218), Braxton (13), Brooke (111), Cabell (767), Calhoun (25), Clay (34), Doddridge (22), Fayette (599), Gilmer (43), Grant (158), Greenbrier (125), Hampshire (104), Hancock (148), Hardy (88), Harrison (349), Jackson (259), Jefferson (427), Kanawha (2,554), Lewis (38), Lincoln (164), Logan (606), Marion (265), Marshall (170), Mason (141), McDowell (81), Mercer (409), Mineral (172), Mingo (372), Monongalia (1,980), Monroe (147), Morgan (53), Nicholas (99), Ohio (367), Pendleton (52), Pleasants (17), Pocahontas (59), Preston (152), Putnam (538), Raleigh (501), Randolph (240), Ritchie (12), Roane (49), Summers (49), Taylor (120), Tucker (20), Tyler (16), Upshur (64), Wayne (389), Webster (7), Wetzel (53), Wirt (12), Wood (356), Wyoming (110).

MORE NEWS FROM WDVM