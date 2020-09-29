WV reports 8 new COVID-19 deaths; active cases top 4,000

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting eight more West Virginians have died due to COVID-19, bringing the number of COVID-19 related deaths in the Mountain State to 345.

State health officials confirmed the deaths of a 70-year old male from Logan County, a 70-year old male from Putnam County, a 79-year old female from Wyoming County, a 73-year old male from Berkeley County, an 81-year old female from Putnam County, an 84-year old female from Putnam County, a 73-year old male from Monroe County, and a 78-year old female from Taylor County.

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, the WV DHHR reports 180 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s total to 15,692 cases. The total includes 4,014 active cases, 172 current hospitalizations, and 11,333 recoveries.

The state has received a total of 557,869 confirmatory laboratory results for COVID-19 with a daily percent positive rate of 3.45% and a cumulative percent positive rate of 2.75%.

The WV DHHR County Alert System map shows Barbour, Boone and Kanawha counties in orange. Wayne, Lincoln, Wyoming, Summers and Upshur counties are gold. 11 counties are yellow and 36 are green.

Confirmed cases per county include:

Barbour (78), Berkeley (1,009), Boone (227), Braxton (13), Brooke (114), Cabell (843), Calhoun (25), Clay (36), Doddridge (26), Fayette (629), Gilmer (48), Grant (161), Greenbrier (127), Hampshire (108), Hancock (150), Hardy (91), Harrison (382), Jackson (270), Jefferson (436), Kanawha (2,704), Lewis (38), Lincoln (171), Logan (620), Marion (284), Marshall (179), Mason (143), McDowell (87), Mercer (425), Mineral (174), Mingo (377), Monongalia (2,035), Monroe (151), Morgan (55), Nicholas (105), Ohio (374), Pendleton (53), Pleasants (18), Pocahontas (59), Preston (157), Putnam (576), Raleigh (526), Randolph (252), Ritchie (13), Roane (52), Summers (55), Taylor (127), Tucker (34), Tyler (16), Upshur (84), Wayne (403), Webster (8), Wetzel (56), Wirt (12), Wood (374), Wyoming (118).

According to the WV DHHR, free COVID-19 testing is available today and tomorrow in the following counties:

Barbour County , September 29, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Barbour County Fairgrounds, 115 Fairgrounds Way, Belington.

, September 29, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Barbour County Fairgrounds, 115 Fairgrounds Way, Belington. Fayette County , September 29, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the J.W. and Hazel Ruby WV Welcome Center, 55 Hazel Ruby Lane, Mt. Hope

, September 29, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the J.W. and Hazel Ruby WV Welcome Center, 55 Hazel Ruby Lane, Mt. Hope Kanawha County , September 29, 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. at George Washington High School, 1522 Tennis Club Road, Charleston

, September 29, 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. at George Washington High School, 1522 Tennis Club Road, Charleston Putnam County , September 29, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Teays Valley Church of God, 185 Connection Point, Scott Depot

, September 29, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Teays Valley Church of God, 185 Connection Point, Scott Depot Fayette County , September 30, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. at Gateway Center, 2 Greyhound Lane, Smithers

, September 30, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. at Gateway Center, 2 Greyhound Lane, Smithers Kanawha County , September 30, 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. at George Washington High School, 1522 Tennis Club Road, Charleston

, September 30, 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. at George Washington High School, 1522 Tennis Club Road, Charleston Logan County , September 30, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek

, September 30, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek Monongalia County , September 30, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at West Virginia University, Student Recreation Center, 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown

, September 30, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at West Virginia University, Student Recreation Center, 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown Putnam County , September 30, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. at the Old Buffalo High School, 81 High School Road, Buffalo

, September 30, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. at the Old Buffalo High School, 81 High School Road, Buffalo Wayne County, September 30, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Ave, Wayne

