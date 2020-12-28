WV reports 16% daily positivity rate

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — State health officials report a daily positivity rate of 16.39%, a near six percent increase in 24 hours.

WV COVID-19 data for Dec. 28, 2020 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Yesterday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported a daily positivity rate of 10.92%.

The WV DHHR report nine new deaths in the state, including the deaths of an 80-year old-male from Hampshire County, a 92-year-old male from Cabell County, an 85-year-old male from Monongalia County, an 89-year-old female from Greenbrier County, a 45-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 99-year-old female from Cabell County, an 82-year-old female from Kanawha County, an 80-year-old male from Cabell County, and a 94-year-old male from Hampshire County.

West Virginia lost 1,263 lives since the outbreak began.

As of 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 28, the WV DHHR also report 726 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases up to 81,436. Of those cases, 24,273 are currently active cases. There are 720 people hospitalized due to the virus, with 200 in the intensive care unit and 91 on ventilators.

55,900 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19.

Of the 60,875 COVID-19 vaccines in the Mountain State, 30,737 of the it have already been administered.

WV County Alert System map for Dec. 28, 2020 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

38 counties are in the red on the County Alert System, including Nicholas and Marion counties, 14 counties are in orange and there are no gold counties. Tucker and Calhoun counties are in yellow, and Randolph County is the only county in green.

Number of COVID-19 cases per county: Barbour (699), Berkeley (5,964), Boone (1,019), Braxton (275), Brooke (1,312), Cabell (4,945), Calhoun (124), Clay (252), Doddridge (236), Fayette (1,673), Gilmer (375), Grant (739), Greenbrier (1,368), Hampshire (926), Hancock (1,740), Hardy (734), Harrison (2,786), Jackson (1,110), Jefferson (2,249), Kanawha (8,360), Lewis (471), Lincoln (723), Logan (1,577), Marion (1,676), Marshall (1,891), Mason (980), McDowell (926), Mercer (2,622), Mineral (2,058), Mingo (1,379), Monongalia (5,110), Monroe (607), Morgan (629), Nicholas (628), Ohio (2,417), Pendleton (276), Pleasants (547), Pocahontas (338), Preston (1,586), Putnam (2,880), Raleigh (2,562), Randolph (1,054), Ritchie (328), Roane (283), Summers (406), Taylor (656), Tucker (303), Tyler (332), Upshur (836), Wayne (1,627), Webster (134), Wetzel (657), Wirt (210), Wood (4,735), Wyoming (1,106).