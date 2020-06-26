WV reports 100 COVID-19 recoveries in 24 hours, total passes 2,000

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirms new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State. The state’s current cumulative percent positive rate is listed as 1.68%.

As of 5 p.m. Friday, June 26, the WV DHHR says the state has received 162,663 total confirmatory laboratory results for COVID-19, with 2,730 total cases, 2,002 recoveries, and 92 deaths.

Counties with confirmed cases of COVID-19, listed as (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case) include: Barbour (15/0), Berkeley (428/18), Boone (20/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (8/1), Cabell (107/3), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (62/0), Gilmer (12/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (57/0), Hampshire (40/0), Hancock (19/2), Hardy (41/1), Harrison (55/1), Jackson (142/0), Jefferson (214/5), Kanawha (280/8), Lewis (15/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (22/0), Marion (53/2), Marshall (40/1), Mason (16/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (31/0), Mineral (52/2), Mingo (13/3), Monongalia (150/14), Monroe (9/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (8/0), Ohio (78/0), Pendleton (12/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (23/1), Preston (59/15), Putnam (50/1), Raleigh (46/1), Randolph (154/1), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (13/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (13/1), Wayne (109/1), Webster (1/0), Wetzel (10/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (62/5), Wyoming (7/0).

