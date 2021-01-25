WV plans COVID-19 vaccine clinics for those 65 years and older

FILE – In this Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 file photo, senior Clinical Research Nurse Ajithkumar Sukumaran prepares the COVID-19 vaccine to administer to a volunteer, at a clinic in London. U.K. researchers said Tuesday Oct. 20, 2020, they are preparing to begin a controversial experiment that will infect healthy volunteers with the new coronavirus to study the disease in hopes of speeding up development of a vaccine. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Seniors age 65 years and older can register to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at upcoming free clinics in West Virginia.

Gov. Jim Justice, along with the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and the West Virginia Joint Interagency Task Force for COVID-19 Vaccines will be hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics beginning Monday, Jan. 25, as part of Operation Save Our Wisdom.

Justice says the free vaccination clinics will be held in Berkeley, Braxton, Brooke, Cabell, Greenbrier, Hancock, Harrison, Hardy, Kanawha, Logan, Marshall, Mercer, Monongalia, Pocahontas, Raleigh, Randolph, and Wyoming counties.

West Virginia residents from any county are able to get an appointment at any of the vaccination clinics, regardless of their county of residence.

All clinics require appointments and walk-ins will not be accepted.

Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021

Hardy County (FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist.)

12 p.m. to 4 p.m., Moorefield Armory, 157 Freedom Way, Moorefield, WV 26836. By appointment only.

Pocahontas County (FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist.)

1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Pocahontas County High School, 1 Warrior Way, Huntersville, WV 24934. By appointment only.

Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021

Wyoming County (FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist.)

9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Christina Fellowship Worship Center, 1877 Bear Hole Road, Pineville, WV 24874. By appointment only.

Pocahontas County (FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist.)

9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Pocahontas County Health Department, 900 10th Avenue, Marlinton, WV 24954. By appointment only.

Kanawha County (FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist.)

8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Salvation Army, 301 Tennessee Avenue, Charleston, WV 25302. By appointment only.

Harrison County (FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist.)

9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Nathan Goff Armory, 5 Armory Road, Clarksburg, WV 26301. By appointment only.

Randolph County

8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Phil Gainer Community Center, 142 Robert E. Lee Avenue, Elkins, WV 26241. By appointment only; call 304-637-3368.

Greenbrier County (ALL CLINICS FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist.)

8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., West Virginia State Fairgrounds, 947 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV 24901. By appointment only.

8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Rainelle Medical Center, 176 Medical Center Drive, Rainelle, WV 25962. By appointment only.

Cabell County (ALL CLINICS FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist.)

8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Valley Health Milton Harbour Way, 1 Harbour Way, Milton, WV 25541. By appointment only.

8 a.m. to 4 p.m., St. Mary’s Education Center, 2853 5th Avenue, Huntington, WV 25702

8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Old Hightown Baptist, 2788 Rear Collins Avenue, Huntington, WV 25702

Monongalia County (FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist.)

9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Morgantown Readiness Center, 90 Army Band Way, Morgantown, WV 26508. By appointment only.

Logan County (FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist.)

9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Logan County Resource Center, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV 25639. By appointment only.

Wood County (FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist.)

9 a.m. to 5 p.m., WVUP Center for Early Learning, 300 Campus Drive, Parkersburg, WV 26104. By appointment only.

Braxton County (FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist.)

9 a.m. to 11 a.m. (boost doses) and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (1st doses), Gassaway Baptist Church, 56 Bealle Drive, Gassaway, WV 26624. By appointment only.

Berkeley County (FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist.)

10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Berkeley 2000 Recreation Center, 273 Woodbury Avenue, Martinsburg, WV 25404. By appointment only.

Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

Wyoming County (FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist.)

9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Christina Fellowship Worship Center, 1877 Bear Hole Road, Pineville, WV 24874. By appointment only.

Pocahontas County (FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist.)

9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Pocahontas County Health Department, 900 10th Avenue, Marlinton, WV 24954. By appointment only.

Hancock County (FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist.)

8 a.m. to 2 p.m., John D. Rockefeller Career Center, 80 Rockefeller Circle, New Cumberland, WV 26407. By appointment only.

Brooke County (ALL CLINICS FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist.)

9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wellsburg Fire Hall, 12th and Yankee Street, Wellsburg, WV 26070. By appointment only.

9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lauttamus Communication Center, 1000 Colliers Way, Weirton, WV 26062. By appointment only.

Mercer County (FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist.)

9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Princeton Rescue Squad, 701 Stafford Drive, Princeton, WV 24740. By appointment only.

Cabell County (ALL CLINICS FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist.)

8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Valley Health Milton Harbour Way, 1 Harbour Way, Milton, WV 25541. By appointment only.

8 a.m. to 4 p.m., St. Mary’s Education Center, 2853 5th Avenue, Huntington, WV 25702

8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Old Hightown Baptist, 2788 Rear Collins Avenue, Huntington, WV 25702

Kanawha County (FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist.)

7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, 200 Civic Center Drive, Charleston, WV 25301. By appointment only.

Marshall County

8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Marshall County Fairgrounds Chevron Building, 714 Myrtle Avenue, Moundsville, WV 26401. By appointment only; Marshall County Residents: 304-221-9910 beginning Wednesday, 1/27/2021 at 8:30 a.m. Ohio County Residents: 304-234-3798 beginning Wednesday, 1/27/2021 at 8:30 a.m. Wetzel-Tyler County appointments are being filled by a previously established waitlist.



Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

Raleigh County