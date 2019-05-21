WV passes nearly $90 million toward road repairs state-wide Video

CHARLESTON W.Va. - West Virginia's House of Delegates passed several pieces of legislation Monday that will direct almost $90 million toward state road maintenance.

The funds will give highway workers the resources they need to begin repairs. Exactly how much funding the Eastern Panhandle will get is to be determined.

The funding is welcomed by House Majority Leader Amy Summers says her constituents are ashamed by the state's poor road conditions.

"The needs will probably always exceed the resources that are available but again I think this is a clear indication that the legislature and the governor are committed to doing everything that we can to address a lot of the needs that we know are out there," said West Virginian House of Delegate Paul Espinosa.

The bills are currently waiting on Governor Jim Justice's approval.