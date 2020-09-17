WV pandemic cases continue to rise, four more deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — State health officials are reporting four additional deaths in West Virginia related to COVID-19.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirms the deaths of a 69-year old male from Berkeley County, a 75-year old male from Berkeley County, a 91-year old female from Jackson County, and an 80-year old male from Roane County.

As of 10 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 17, the WV DHHR reports 261 new COVID-19 cases. Health officials have confirmed a total of 13,430 cases and 294 deaths since the pandemic began. The total includes 3,332 active cases, 170 current hospitalizations and 9,804 recoveries.

The state has received 497,962 confirmatory laboratory results for COVID-19, with a current daily percent positive rate of 5.61%, and a cumulative percent positive rate of 2.67%.

The County Alert System continues to show Kanawha County in red. Monongalia has now moved to orange, along with Putnam, Lincoln, Boone, Fayette and Mingo counties. Ohio, Pocahontas, Jackson, Cabell, Wyoming and Logan are gold. 25 West Virginia counties are yellow and 17 are green.

The West Virginia Department of Education’s School Alert System map will be updated Saturday, Sept. 19 at 5 p.m.

Confirmed cases per county include:

Barbour (42), Berkeley (922), Boone (190), Braxton (10), Brooke (106), Cabell (690), Calhoun (23), Clay (33), Doddridge (17), Fayette (501), Gilmer (19), Grant (150), Greenbrier (118), Hampshire (99), Hancock (139), Hardy (76), Harrison (326), Jackson (239), Jefferson (413), Kanawha (2,154), Lewis (38), Lincoln (148), Logan (558), Marion (250), Marshall (148), Mason (130), McDowell (80), Mercer (392), Mineral (157), Mingo (332), Monongalia (1,791), Monroe (143), Morgan (48), Nicholas (77), Ohio (343), Pendleton (51), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (59), Preston (145), Putnam (460), Raleigh (449), Randolph (233), Ritchie (10), Roane (43), Summers (32), Taylor (115), Tucker (15), Tyler (15), Upshur (60), Wayne (328), Webster (7), Wetzel (49), Wirt (9), Wood (345), Wyoming (88).

