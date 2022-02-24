CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Russia has invaded Ukraine, and senators and representatives from West Virginia have released their opinions on the conflict.

Senators Joe Manchin (D) and Shelley Moore Capito (R), Congresswoman Carol Miller (R) and Representative Davis McKinley (R) have released statements on the invasion, and all three representatives have comments on the same three subjects.

On Russian invasion

Some statements focused on immediate anger and retaliation against Russia while others sympathized with the Ukrainian people.

“Russia’s invasion is a blatant act of war against Ukraine,” said Senator Manchin. “This is an unacceptable attack and puts our allies in the region at risk. Protecting the rights and stability of self-determining nations around the world is a long-held American priority and cannot be forgotten.”

Senator Capito first sympathized with the Ukrainians. “First and foremost, I am concerned for the free people of Ukraine, and it is critical that we stand with them and support them during this time,” said The free world must never accept when a country invades another sovereign nation.” Capito

“The United States stands united behind Ukraine in their fight for freedom and democracy, and against evil and terror,” said Congresswoman Miller.

“Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine is a reckless act of aggression. We stand with the innocent people Ukraine, urging their resolve and strength against this evil,” said Rep. McKinley.

On Vladimir Putin

Harsh words against Russian leader Vladimir Putin were also a thread through the West Virginian comments.

“Vladimir Putin has made his intentions clear and is now acting on his longtime and dangerous ambitions,” said Manchin. “The United States will not tolerate this reprehensible behavior, and there will and must be consequences. Vladimir Putin has shown us who he is and we cannot try to appease him or sacrifice our national security and that of our allies.”

“Make no mistake: Despite Vladimir Putin’s misleading words, this is an invasion, and his actions will undoubtedly harm innocent people,” said Capito.

“Vladimir Putin’s words should never have been taken at face value when his track record of thuggish behavior was proof that he would stop at nothing to restore the Soviet Union,” said McKinley.

Along with her criticism of Putin’s actions, Congresswoman Miller also sent out a prayer for the Ukrainian people. “Vladimir Putin will be held accountable. May God be with the Ukrainian people.”

What should we do?

Ally support seemed to be the common course of action in the opinions of West Virginia leaders.

“In response to the direct invasion of a sovereign state, the United States and our allies around the globe must take immediate action and impose crippling sanctions to address Russia’s anti-democratic, aggressive actions,” said Machin.

Senator Capito and Rep. McKinley were not hesitant to place some blame on the current president.

“We must lead on behalf of our NATO allies and those who cherish freedom to ensure the actions we take prevent a tyrant from overthrowing a free and sovereign democracy. While I believe that President Biden’s words have been ineffective, too late, and too passive for the current situation, we must unify and stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine,” said Capito.

“Unfortunately, President Biden’s toothless diplomacy has failed to deter Russia’s advances,” said McKinley. He also offered the following plan, “The U.S. and our allies must meet Russia’s deliberate acts of war with a strong response that show them the serious consequences of their attack and deter other rogue nations from following suit.”

Congresswoman Miller had several action plan suggestions in her statement.

“I am fully supportive of the strongest possible sanctions against Russia, including freezing the assets of Vladimir Putin and every Russian oligarch, and immediately distributing that money to the people of Ukraine.,” said Miller. “We must also remove Russia from the SWIFT banking system, and immediately boost U.S. energy output to keep energy prices and access stable both at home and worldwide.”

Rep. McKinley also pointed out the spike in oil prices. “Russia’s attack on Ukraine is also having immediate ramifications on oil prices, driving the price of a barrel above $100 for the first time since 2014. This serves as a reminder that energy security is national security. We must reverse this Administration’s anti-American energy policy that has made the U.S. and Europe reliant on Russian oil and natural gas. Restoring American energy dominance and using our energy resources to help our allies is the most effective way to shut out Russia, weakening their power against the U.S. and our allies,” he said.

Gov. Jim Justice is expected to comment on the invasion during his next virtual COVID briefing scheduled for Friday morning at 10:30 a.m.

