WEST VIRGINIA (WDVM) — With all but ten counties falling into the green category in West Virginia, health officials are hopeful that the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic is behind them.

At the beginning of his press briefing on Monday, Governor Jim Justice read the counties and ages of just 12 West Virginians who died of COVID since data was last reported on Friday, March 4th.

“The downside is almost nothing in taking the vaccine. So you don’t take the vaccine, the downside’s 6452 folks that I’ve read the names, there’s no question 6452 people have gotten covid have died,” Gov. Justice said.

Just one month ago, West Virginia reported COVID metrics such as cases and hospitalizations in the thousands. Now both are trending downwards in the state. So much so that West Virginia National Guard soldiers will no longer be needed to assist with the statewide pandemic response.

Retired Major General Jim Hoyer explained that the guardsmen and women would be transitioned out of their roles in hospitals by the end of this week. However, he explained that many hospitals had expressed interest in hiring some of the guardsmen and women who have been tirelessly assisting them over the last few weeks.

“The National Guard will be transitioning in large part out of its COVID role as the federal government no longer funds them,” Ret. Maj. Gen. Hoyer explained. “The orders for national guardsmen and women for pandemic relief is coming to an end at the end of the month.”

Despite all of the positive indicators, health officials in the Mountain State say this is not the time to become carefree about the pandemic. State Coronavirus Czar Dr. Clay Marsh says that just because the weather is starting to improve, masking and other safety precautions should still be considered when responsible and necessary.

“We also want to make sure that we are following the data as we have been doing, and we are liberating some of the mitigation goals and strategies as has been recommended by the Centers for Disease Control,” Dr. Marsh said. “We also are continuing to learn the lessons from our pandemic response and make sure that we continue to be ready in case COVID does make a different turn that is made today.”

Just as he does in every covid briefing, Gov. Justice urged West Virginians to roll up their sleeve and get vaccinated and boosted.