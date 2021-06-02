WV offers cash, prizes & scholarships to get people vaccinated

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Governor Jim Justice announced details from his new vaccination lottery today.

The state will draw for a $1 million winner, every week from June 20th through August 4th.

Other prizes include two custom outfitted pick-up trucks. The drawings will offer numerous weekend stays at state parks. and all kinds of hunting and fishing gear along with licenses. And then, there is more.

“Of the 12-to-25-year-olds, we’re going to give away two full, four-year scholarships to any institution in West Virginia,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

As of today, West Virginia has 4,550 active cases, the lowest number since late October. 47% of people age 12 and up have been fully vaccinated, and 74% of people 65 years and older have had their shots. That’s important because you must have at least one shot to be eligible for any of the prizes.

“We know that people that are not immunized currently in West Virginia, are still susceptible to getting severely ill, to dying, to having long-term side effects of COVID-19. And we know that these vaccines are extremely safe,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virgin COND-19 Czar.

And while the Governor put an age restriction on those eligible for the prize drawings weeks ago – that’s now gone. Even if you were vaccinated months ago..you are still eligible.

The Governor’s office is re-tooling its website so people who want to register for the drawings can do so. The address is www.governor.wv.gov, however, it is not ready at this time.