WV non-profit offers free rides to COVID-19 vaccination clinics

One “Faith in Action” volunteer drives an 88-year-old woman to her COVID-19 vaccination appointment. | Photo courtesy: Haley Kosik/WOWK Staff

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia continues to lead the nation in vaccine administration, but for some, transportation to vaccination appointments can be an issue.

Many seniors in our region can no longer drive themselves to and from places, but there are services available to help transport.

Today, Kanawha County resident, Betty Zitzelberger, 88, received her COVID-19 vaccination and if it weren’t for “Faith in Action”, a non-profit organization that provides free rides for the elderly, she would not have been able to get vaccinated.

The volunteer-based group also provides seniors rides to doctor’s appointments, the grocery store, offers a drop-off grocery shopping option, and handles minor home repairs and maintenance.

Executive Director, Jennifer Waggener said, “seniors aged 60+ who live in Kanawha or Putnam counties can complete an application to become a care receiver and access our free volunteer services.”

Faith in Action has provided assistance to more than 500 seniors and recently became more proactive with transportation to vaccination clinics in the Kanawha Valley.

Volunteer, Bette Damron said volunteering is rewarding.

“The most fun I have is getting to meet just some wonderful people,” said Damron.

She says a simple favor, like giving someone a ride, could save their life.

Our seniors have given so much to us and our country, now we get to help them in just a little tiny way,” said Damron.

If you, or you know someone who could benefit from Faith in Action’s services, call 304-881-7253 or visit their website.