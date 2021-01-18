WV National Guard troops deploy to Washington, D.C.

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – More than 250 soldiers from the West Virginia National Guard’s 1st Battalion of the 201st Field Artillery unit and Military Police units headed to Washington, D.C. on Sunday.

Before leaving Fairmont, the soldiers received their gear, weapons, optional COVID-19 vaccine, and additional Military Police training. The Guard members will be prepared to be armed and wear protective equipment, according to officials.

More than 200 additional soldiers and airmen from the West Virginia National Guard, are on the ground in Washington already, playing an important role in supporting DC Fire & Emergency Services through the Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and High-Yield Explosive Enhanced Response Force Package mission. This is the same mission conducted for State of the Unions & previous Inaugurations, officials said.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice first announced the deployment during his COVID-19 briefing on Friday, Jan. 15.