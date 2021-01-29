WV man detained outside U.S. Capitol

West Virginia
Posted: / Updated:

The U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. (August 2019)

UPDATE 5:17 p.m. Jan. 28, 2021: The Washington D.C. Department of Corrections says within the last hour, Westover was released on his own recognizance.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWK) – A West Virginia man is awaiting arraignment in Washington D.C. after being detained outside the U.S. Capitol Building.

The Washington D.C. Department of Corrections says Dennis Westover, 71, of South Charleston, was detained Wednesday. He was arrested and charged with possession of weapons and ammunition at that time. He was in custody in Central Cell Block on D Street SE in Washington D.C.

No further information is available at this time.

