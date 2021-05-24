WV joins in support for Independence Day fireworks at Mount Rushmore

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia joins 17 other states supporting a fireworks display at Mount Rushmore for Independence Day after being canceled by the federal government.

“Our nation has a long history of celebrating its independence – a tradition that we want to see continue for years to come,” said Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said. “The Fourth of July is a celebration of freedom and the values that unite us as Americans. There are perhaps very few locations that embody this great sense of patriotism more than Mount Rushmore.”

According to the brief, last year’s Mount Rushmore fireworks event was successful despite a higher COVID-19 infection rate and no vaccines being available at the time.

Federal officials have cited concerns about COVID-19, tourism, opposition from tribal leaders and the environment as reasons for cancelling the event.

West Virginia joined the Kansas-led brief with Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.