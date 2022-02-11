WV House passes 10% income tax cut bill

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginians are one big step closer to getting an income tax cut, but there are concerns about fairness.

The House of Delegates voted to chop the state’s personal income tax by 10%, and it wasn’t even close. On a vote of 76-to-20, the measure was approved and sent to the Senate.

Most Democrats preferred a plan to reduce the state’s sales tax from 6% to 4.75%, while West Virginia Governor Jim Justice would like to phase out the income tax eventually. For now, House Republicans prevailed.

“Well first of all, it’s giving money back to hard-working West Virginians, which is the most important thing we need to do. So, the reduction in personal income tax is a very big proposal,” said Del. Evan Worrell, (R) Cabell.

“We’re a consumer-driven economy. so the more money we put in the hands of the lower and middle class, the more that goes into the businesses around town, and it helps everybody out,” said Del. Jim Barach, (D) Kanawha.

Critics argued that a person making $50,000 a year might only get about $80 back in taxes, while high-income earners would gain thousands. But again, that fairness argument was rejected.

The bill faces an uncertain future in the Senate. Last year, the two chambers and the governor tried to pass various tax reforms but they could not come to an agreement.