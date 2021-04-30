WV governor urges young people to get vaccinated as variants spread

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Friday, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice pleaded with 16 to 35-year-old West Virginians to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

Dr. Clay Marsh stressed the importance of the vaccines as well, citing the uptick in coronavirus variant now present in the Mountain State. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources added a section to the department’s COVID-19 dashboard specifically for tracking these variants.

There are a total of 635 cases of the U.K. variant (B.1.1.7), 221 cases of the California variants (B.1.427 and B.1.429), 3 cases of the Brazilian variant (P.1), and 2 cases of the South African variant (B.1.351). All of these variants are more contagious and more deadly than the COVID-19 we saw at the beginning of the pandemic. They can also affect young people in a more substantial way than the previous strain of the virus.

WVDHHR’s COVID-19 variant tracking

Governor Justice said on Wednesday that if the 16-35 age group gets vaccinated, that would bring the state to over 70% fully vaccinated. He has even offered $100 savings bonds to people in that age group who decide to take a vaccine.