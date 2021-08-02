WV Governor updates state on COVID-19 amid Delta variant concerns

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is giving an update on COVID-19 amid rising concern over the Delta variant. Last week, the governor announced he would be moving his briefings from Tuesdays and Thursdays to three times per week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says as of Monday, August 2, the state has reported 167,681 total cases and 2,949 deaths throughout the pandemic. This number includes three additional deaths and 665 new cases reported since the last update on Friday, July 30.

According to the WV DHHR, at least 100 COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State. have been confirmed as the Delta variant. This number has yet to be updated this week.

Health officials say a total of 68.3% of eligible West Virginians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 56.6% of those eligible have been fully vaccinated against the virus.