WV Governor requests additional Covid-19 help

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — With the streets of Charleston nearly empty from most people abiding by the “stay-at-home” order, Governor Jim Justice and top advisors held their daily briefing. The state has now requested 5-million more protective face-masks. People who get monthly food assistance through SNAP or food stamps will automatically have their benefits extended for three months. And the state has now processed more than 40-thousand unemployment claims, with the economic stimulus coming from Congress to help fund those benefits.

“Whether you’re at home worried about, you know, a paycheck from the standpoint of being able to pay a power bill or being able to go get groceries, or whatever like that, I’ve said it’ll be okay. I didn’t know how, but I knew it would be okay,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

With more than 50 confirmed Covid-19 cases in the Mountain State, officials believe they can handle it.

“We have a tremendous team. We have great medical schools and great leadership of the schools. We have a great hospital system and the hospital association,” Dr. Clay Marsh, WV Covid-19 Czar.

And a special effort is now in place to care for the homeless.

“We’re checking them for fevers and symptoms daily, to make sure everyone is okay. If we need to we have a back up plan for quarantine, and testing and isolation if it would come to that,” said Dr. Sherri Young, Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.

Another 160 National Guard troops have now been assigned to the COVID-19 response team.

“The streets of the Capitol City are mostly empty and the governor says his plan is working. He says to continue to stay at home, use good hygiene, and if you must go out, keep your distance,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.